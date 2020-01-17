Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.74 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

NASDAQ HLIO traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.38. 100,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,892. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $291,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,921 shares of company stock worth $1,367,728. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

