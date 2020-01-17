Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.76

Helloworld Travel Ltd (ASX:HLO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $4.98. Helloworld Travel shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 85,099 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is A$4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $609.89 million and a PE ratio of 15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03.

About Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO)

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. The company operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travel-the Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Associates, Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, The Travel Brokers, Mobile Travel Agent, and the My Travel Group.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Helloworld Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helloworld Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.