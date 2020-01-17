Helpico (HELP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,805.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Helpico has traded 60.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003281 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Trade Satoshi. Helpico has a market capitalization of $6,924.00 and approximately $14,805.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.06 or 0.03247772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00203369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00131998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile