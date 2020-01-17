Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.55, approximately 971,964 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,252,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRTX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The business had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4,496.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 554,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,387,000 after purchasing an additional 330,351 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $4,777,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,298,000.

About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

