Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HESM. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hess Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

HESM traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. Hess Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

