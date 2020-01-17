HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.38. HighPoint Resources shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 2,038,400 shares trading hands.

HPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a market cap of $294.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.52 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. HighPoint Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,849,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after acquiring an additional 901,976 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,160,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 4,133,658 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,280,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,888,880 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,117,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 605,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

