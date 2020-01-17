Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,997 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. owned 0.37% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 33.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIFS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.75. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107. The company has a market capitalization of $451.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.83. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $0.40.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

