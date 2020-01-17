HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92, 9 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83.
HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.
HireQuest Company Profile (NYSE:HQI)
HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.
