HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92, 9 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,612 shares in the company, valued at $177,672. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jd Smith purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $39,370.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 54,179 shares of company stock worth $350,504.

HireQuest Company Profile (NYSE:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit