HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92, 9 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,612 shares in the company, valued at $177,672. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jd Smith purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $39,370.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 54,179 shares of company stock worth $350,504.

HireQuest Company Profile (NYSE:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

