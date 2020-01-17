Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Get Hitachi alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hitachi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:HTHIY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.87. 22,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,914. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hitachi (HTHIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.