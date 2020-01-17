Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GMICF) Shares Up 0.2%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMICF) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.01 and last traded at $45.00, 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.27.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMICF)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.