Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

