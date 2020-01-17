Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Boosted by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 97,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Honeywell International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $183.47. The company had a trading volume of 643,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.19 and a 1-year high of $183.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

