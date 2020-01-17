Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Raised to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,480. The firm has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $137.19 and a 52 week high of $183.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.94.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 547,493 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,707,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $647,297,000 after purchasing an additional 389,494 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.