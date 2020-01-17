Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Atlas Capital Resources Ii Lp sold 10,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $36,149.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry James Wilson bought 16,300 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $56,561.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 562,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,909.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 61,373 shares of company stock valued at $207,995 and sold 175,708 shares valued at $624,538. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Horizon Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the third quarter valued at $974,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Horizon Global by 13.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 404,930 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Horizon Global by 12.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 51,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $88.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Global will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HZN shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

