Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Position Raised by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.42% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $16,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. 11,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,709. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.35 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on SVC shares. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

