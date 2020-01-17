Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Hospitality Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 116.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hospitality Properties Trust to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $24.00 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hospitality Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

