Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 731,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,061. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 25,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $355,295.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,123,713 shares of company stock worth $15,944,810 in the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

