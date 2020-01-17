Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Update

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $63,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,746,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,844,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,753,072 shares of company stock worth $201,579,361. Company insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,807.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

HHC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,009. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $91.82 and a 52 week high of $135.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.99 and its 200-day moving average is $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $231.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.78 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

