Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $574.25

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $574.25 and traded as high as $690.20. Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at $685.60, with a volume of 1,392,348 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWDN. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 659 ($8.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.42) target price (up from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 546.13 ($7.18).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 660.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 576.08.

In other news, insider Mark Robson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05), for a total value of £306,000 ($402,525.65).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.