HSBC Boosts Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Price Target to GBX 660

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its target price boosted by HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

RWA opened at GBX 594 ($7.81) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.58 million and a PE ratio of 12.75. Robert Walters has a 1-year low of GBX 428.20 ($5.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 676 ($8.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 556.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 534.85.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

