Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other Hubbell news, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $176,990.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,520.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total transaction of $517,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 127.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.16. The company had a trading volume of 191,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,508. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day moving average is $136.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $103.47 and a fifty-two week high of $149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

