Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

HPP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of HPP stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.08. 58,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,449,000 after purchasing an additional 303,453 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.