Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €55.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €54.70 ($63.60).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOSS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 11th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR:BOSS traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading on Friday, hitting €43.67 ($50.78). 398,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a fifty-two week high of €67.30 ($78.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.