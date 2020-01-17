Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.80 ($63.72).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €44.01 ($51.17) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.31. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 52-week high of €67.30 ($78.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.33.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

