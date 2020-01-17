Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.70 ($63.60).

Shares of BOSS opened at €43.41 ($50.48) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12-month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.31.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit