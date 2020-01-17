Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.70 ($63.60).

Shares of BOSS opened at €43.41 ($50.48) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12-month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.31.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

