Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Humana comprises approximately 3.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.1% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 306,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 123.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $366.55. The stock had a trading volume of 863,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $376.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upped their price target on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.75.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.