Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.16% of Cincinnati Financial worth $26,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21,659.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 877,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,021,000 after purchasing an additional 873,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,378,132,000 after purchasing an additional 398,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,879,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,957,228,000 after purchasing an additional 371,070 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,906,000 after purchasing an additional 332,349 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,167,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,035,000 after purchasing an additional 206,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,488. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.55 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.