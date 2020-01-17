Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 46.7% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $702,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 169,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.00. 4,298,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,087,132. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.10. The company has a market cap of $176.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

