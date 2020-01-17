Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $23,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Shopify by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Shopify by 65.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Shopify by 52.3% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 35,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $453.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -744.85 and a beta of 1.21. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $154.10 and a 12 month high of $453.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.18.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

