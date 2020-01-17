Huntington National Bank Sells 101,321 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,321 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $30,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,137,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 68.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,847,000 after purchasing an additional 629,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 729,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,743,000 after acquiring an additional 46,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.69. 893,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $157.14 and a one year high of $214.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.83.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.