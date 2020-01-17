Huntington National Bank Sells 10,981 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $37,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

EFA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.30. 332,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,420,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.86 and a 12-month high of $70.20.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

