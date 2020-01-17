Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 6,412 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. 235,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,906,878. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.