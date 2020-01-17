Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 228 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.00. The company had a trading volume of 46,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $136.26 and a 1-year high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.34.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

