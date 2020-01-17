Hydro One (TSE:H) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.20

Shares of Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$26.20 and last traded at C$26.19, with a volume of 615232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.41. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Hydro One Ltd will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is -408.23%.

Hydro One Company Profile (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

