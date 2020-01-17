IBM (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Cut by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in IBM were worth $16,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IBM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of IBM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IBM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of IBM by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.70. The stock had a trading volume of 264,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,150. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.25. The firm has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

