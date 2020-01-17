Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ICON stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,082. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Iconix Brand Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The brand management company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 57.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

