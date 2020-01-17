Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ICON stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,082. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Iconix Brand Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The brand management company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 57.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

