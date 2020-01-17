IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $61.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $61.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.66.

