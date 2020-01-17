IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,197 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

