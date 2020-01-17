IFP Advisors Inc Has $8.39 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

NYSE V opened at $200.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $201.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

