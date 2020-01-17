IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Jentner Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $77.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

