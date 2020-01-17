IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,712,109,000 after buying an additional 1,039,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,838,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,582,000 after buying an additional 230,073 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,255,000 after acquiring an additional 279,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $184.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $136.40 and a 52 week high of $183.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4502 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

