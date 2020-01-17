IFP Advisors Inc Sells 527 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $146.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

