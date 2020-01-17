IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IGMS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,842. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 38.62, a current ratio of 38.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($1.32). On average, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $497,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $4,504,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $55,806,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

