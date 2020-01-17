IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Shares Down 7.6%

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC)’s share price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.34, 1,180,009 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 472% from the average session volume of 206,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMAC. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get IMAC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.16%. Equities research analysts predict that IMAC Holdings Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.