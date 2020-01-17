IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Shares Down 7.6%

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC)’s share price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.34, 1,180,009 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 472% from the average session volume of 206,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
A number of research firms have issued reports on IMAC. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.
About IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)
IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.
