IMI (LON:IMI) PT Raised to GBX 1,340 at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,340 ($17.63) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMI. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised IMI to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on IMI from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 915 ($12.04) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,103.21 ($14.51).

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,184.50 ($15.58) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,167.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,048.50. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 18.68.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Analyst Recommendations for IMI (LON:IMI)

