Imperial Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Haymaker Acquisition in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura downgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

OSW opened at $16.09 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 35.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Haymaker Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

