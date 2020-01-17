Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Shares Down 0.8%

Imperial Oil Limited (NASDAQ:IMO) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.06 and last traded at $27.12, 33,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 275,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion.

About Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

