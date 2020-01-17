Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC raised shares of Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.38.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.45. The company had a trading volume of 588,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,958. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.16. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$31.51 and a 12-month high of C$40.59.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.4100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.80%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.