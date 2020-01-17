Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC raised shares of Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.38.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.45. The company had a trading volume of 588,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,958. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.16. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$31.51 and a 12-month high of C$40.59.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.4100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.80%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit