INCHCAPE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of INCHCAPE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INCPY) were up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36, approximately 7,629 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 7,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of INCHCAPE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

