Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Leidos makes up 0.2% of Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.31. 19,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,655. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $102.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

