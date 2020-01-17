Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Leidos makes up 0.2% of Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.31. 19,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,655. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $102.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

